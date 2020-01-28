Walter H. "Wally" Lammers, 85, of Rock Falls, formerly of Allison, passed away, Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Nora Springs Care Center in Nora Springs, Iowa. He was born September 1, 1934, in Dyersville, Iowa.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison, with a private family service to follow. Burial will take place at the Allison Cemetery in Allison.