ST. ANSGAR-Wade Rodney Machin, 36, of St. Ansgar, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar with Rev. Mark Squire officiating. Visitation be held Friday evening from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery, rural Osage.