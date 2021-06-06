 Skip to main content
Wade Rodney Machin
Wade Rodney Machin

Wade Rodney Machin

ST. ANSGAR-Wade Rodney Machin, 36, of St. Ansgar, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar with Rev. Mark Squire officiating. Visitation be held Friday evening from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery, rural Osage.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
