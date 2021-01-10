 Skip to main content
Wade L. James
Mason City - Wade L. James, 63, of Mason City, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no formal services are planned at this time.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.

ColonialChapels.com

