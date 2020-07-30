× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANAWHA - W. David Smith, 92, of Kanawha passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home in rural Kanawha.

Graveside service for David Smith will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Rural Kanawha, with Pastor Oly Marcos officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:00 – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha. David's family will not be present at the viewing.

Those planning to attend the graveside service are invited to bring a lawn chair. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211.

