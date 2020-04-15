Vivian Viskocil
OSAGE - Vivian Viskocil, age 89, of Osage, died Sunday April 12, 2020 at her daughter's home in Camanche, Iowa.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having public services at this time. A Funeral Mass will take place at a later date.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com , Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.
