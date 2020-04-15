Vivian Viskocil
0 comments

Vivian Viskocil

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Vivian Viskocil

OSAGE - Vivian Viskocil, age 89, of Osage, died Sunday April 12, 2020 at her daughter's home in Camanche, Iowa.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having public services at this time. A Funeral Mass will take place at a later date.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com , Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.

To plant a tree in memory of Vivian Viskocil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News