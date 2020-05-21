× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Virginia M. Thomas

Lake Mills - Virginia M. Thomas, age 94 passed into the loving arms of her Savior on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A celebration of Virginia's life will be held at a later date.

Her family requests that memorials be directed to Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St., Lake Mills, IA 50450.

Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills is assisting the Thomas family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221

