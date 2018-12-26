Try 1 month for 99¢
FOREST CITY – Virginia Mary Kamp, 76, of Forest City, died Saturday, Dec. 22, at Concord Care Center, Garner. Memorial services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, with the Rev. Arthur J. Zewert Jr., spiritual care counselor of Hospice of North Iowa officiating. A gathering will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home; family inurnment in Madison Township Cemetery, Forest City. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.

