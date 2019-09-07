Virginia Lee Ellison
LITTLE CEDAR - Virginia Ellison, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage, with Pastor Sue Thomas officiating. Burial will be in the Little Cedar Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to the Faith Lutheran Home, 914 Davidson Drive, Osage, IA 50461, or to ARC of the Quad Cities, 4016 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home (641)732-3706 www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.