Virginia Lee Ellison

LITTLE CEDAR - Virginia Ellison, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage, with Pastor Sue Thomas officiating. Burial will be in the Little Cedar Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to the Faith Lutheran Home, 914 Davidson Drive, Osage, IA 50461, or to ARC of the Quad Cities, 4016 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home (641)732-3706 www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

