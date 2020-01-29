Virginia “Jean” Demuth
OSAGE - Virginia M. “Jean” Demuth, age 94, of Waterloo and formerly of Osage, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. Following services, there will be a time for lunch and to greet the family at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Osage.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice of Waterloo or the Salvation Army.
