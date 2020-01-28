Virginia G. Watson
0 comments

Virginia G. Watson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia G. Watson

VIRGINIA G. WATSON

GARNER - Virginia G. Watson, 67, of Garner, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN after a brief battle with cancer.

As per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to her family at 2895 Taft Ave., Garner, IA 50438.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Watson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News