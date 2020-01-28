VIRGINIA G. WATSON
GARNER - Virginia G. Watson, 67, of Garner, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN after a brief battle with cancer.
As per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to her family at 2895 Taft Ave., Garner, IA 50438.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.
