Virginia E. Potter
Virginia E. Potter, 81 of Frederick, Maryland and formerly of Mason City, IA passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Frederick, Maryland.

Arrangements are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

