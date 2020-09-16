 Skip to main content
Virginia “Dolly” M. Theilen
Virginia “Dolly” M. Theilen

Virginia “Dolly” Maxine Theilen, 87, of Mason City, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at her home. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5-8 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Private family services will also be held. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Virginia Theilen. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

