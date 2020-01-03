Virginia Anderegg

Virginia Anderegg, 92, of Charles City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on the first day of the New Year, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Reverend Gary Mayer officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service at the church in the social hall on Monday. Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home will be assisting the family.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.