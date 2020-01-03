Virginia Anderegg
Virginia Anderegg, 92, of Charles City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on the first day of the New Year, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Reverend Gary Mayer officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service at the church in the social hall on Monday. Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.