Virginia A. Vrieze

BRITT – Virginia A. Vrieze, 83, of Britt passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A private family funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 9, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Britt with Rev. Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be at Bingham Township Cemetery in Woden

A public visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 9, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Britt. Masks are encouraged and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the donor's charity of choice. Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com