Viola Stoffer Koenen
Viola Stoffer Koenen, 100, passed away on April 21, 2021, with her daughters by her side. Weather permitting, internment will take place at the Alexander Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26th, followed by a service at the Alexander Reformed Church at 1:30 p.m. A light lunch will be served following the service.
