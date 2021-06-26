 Skip to main content
Viola Stoffer Koenen, 100, passed away on April 21, 2021, with her daughters by her side. Weather permitting, internment will take place at the Alexander Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26th, followed by a service at the Alexander Reformed Church at 1:30 p.m. A light lunch will be served following the service.

