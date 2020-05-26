Viola M. Albers
0 comments

Viola M. Albers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Viola M. Albers

CRYSTAL LAKE – Viola M. Albers, 96, of Crystal Lake, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden with Rev. S. Kim Peterson officiating. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in Woden or Gateway Hospice. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Viola Albers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News