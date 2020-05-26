CRYSTAL LAKE – Viola M. Albers, 96, of Crystal Lake, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden with Rev. S. Kim Peterson officiating. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in Woden or Gateway Hospice. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
