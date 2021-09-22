 Skip to main content
Viola Engelstad
Viola Engelstad, age 98, passed away at the Briarwood HealthCare facility in Iowa City, Iowa. A celebration of her life will include a visitation from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. and funeral 2:00 p.m. on September 30, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, Iowa.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

