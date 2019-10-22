Vincent Charles Loeckle
OSAGE: Vincent Charles Loeckle, 80, of Osage, died on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Osage Rehabilitation Facility. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the charity of your choosing in Vincent's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com,
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
