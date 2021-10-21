Vicy M. Rasmussen

CLARION-Vicy M. Rasmussen, 91, of Clarion passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Ramsey Village in Des Moines.

Funeral services for Vicy Rasmussen will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233