Victor Dreyer
LONE ROCK - Funeral services for Victor Dreyer, 88, of Lone Rock, will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church in Fenton. Burial will be in Lotts Creek Cemetery in rural Lone Rock with military honors conducted by the Kerr-Hammerstrom Post # 577 of Lone Rock. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 PM Friday at the Fenton Legion Community Center and will continue Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. Oakcrest Funeral Services of Algona in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
