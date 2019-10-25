{{featured_button_text}}

CLEAR LAKE - Vicky Klang, 72, of Clear Lake, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Hanford Community Church, 12411 Spruce Ave. with Pastor Dan Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hanford Community Church. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue Mason City, IA 50401 (641)423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

