CLEAR LAKE --- Vicky Klang, 72, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Oct. 13, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Hanford Community Church, 12411 Spruce Ave., Mason City, with Pastor Dan Carlson officiating. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Hanford Community Church; memorials to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
