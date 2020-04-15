Vickie E. Duffy
MASON CITY - Vickie E. Duffy, 69, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Per Vickie's wishes, she was cremated. No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family of Vickie Duffy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924.
To plant a tree in memory of Vickie Duffy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
