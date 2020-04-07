× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vicki L. Hungerford

Manly - Vicki L. Hungerford, 58, of Manly passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home in Manly surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

A livestream of her funeral service will be broadcasted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 on the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Facebook page and a recording will be shared on her memorial page. A private family gathering will be held in Vicki's honor. Burial will be in Manly Cemetery, Manly, IA.

In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be directed to the family and will be gifted to The Hope Lodge in Iowa City and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit. Their dedicated care and services made a lasting impact.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.

