CLARION --- Verna Irene Collier, 94, formerly of Clarion, died Dec. 2, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Memorial services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at United Presbyterian Church, 219 1st St. NW, Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating; interment at a later date at Sunny Hill Cemetery in Adair. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services at the church; online condolences at www.ewingfh.com.

