{{featured_button_text}}

PLYMOUTH --- Verlyn "Tony" Ciavarelli, 84, of Plymouth, died Friday, Oct. 11, at MercyOne-Hospice of North Iowa. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 E. South St., Manly, with Rev. Cory Allard officiating; visitation is 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Load comments