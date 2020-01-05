Verlene O. Peterson Vanderpool
Verlene O. Peterson Vanderpool

CLEAR LAKE --- Verlene Olive Peterson Vanderpool, 63, of Clear Lake, formerly of Des Moines, died Monday, Dec. 30, in Des Moines. According to her wishes, her body was cremated.

