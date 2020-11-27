Verdell L. Lunning
Verdell L. Lunning, 82 of Forest City died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. Upon state restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Verdell Lunning memorial fund in care of the family.
Schott Funeral Homes, Forest City is in charge of local arrangements
