Vera M. Stockberger
MASON CITY-Vera M. Stockberger, 92, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 South Pennsylvania Ave.
Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.
