Vera M. Stockberger
MASON CITY-Vera M. Stockberger, 92, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 South Pennsylvania Ave.

Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left for the family at

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

