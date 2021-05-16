Vera M. Stockberger

MASON CITY-Vera M. Stockberger, 92, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 South Pennsylvania Ave.

Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

