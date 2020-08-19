Vera M. Stockberger
MASON CITY - Vera M. Stockberger, 92, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
