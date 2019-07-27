Vera E. Scheeper
KANAWHA, IOWA - Vera E. Scheeper, 94, of Kanawha and formerly of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Kanawha Community Home.
Funeral services for Vera Scheeper will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Kanawha Lutheran Church, 124 West Fourth Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Geoffrey White officiating. Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:00 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery in Davenport.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211
