Velva L. Peterson

MASON CITY – Velva Louise Peterson, 95, of Mason City passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, October 30, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia Ave., Mason City with Rev. Carol Kress officiating. Interment will be at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, masks would be appreciated, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Should you wish to honor Velva, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.