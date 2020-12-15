Velma J. Roberts

Manly – Velma J. Roberts, 95, of Northwood, Iowa, and formerly of Manly, Iowa, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Home.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 Spring Street, Manly, Iowa. The family will not be present during the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or charity of your choice.

