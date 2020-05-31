Vareld ‘Swede' Englin
0 comments

Vareld ‘Swede' Englin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cataldo Funeral Home logo

GARNER – Vareld “Swede” Englin, 93, of Garner, formerly of Audubon, died Monday, May 25, at Parc Hall Care Center in Emmetsburg. A private family funeral service will be held Saturday, June 6, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner, with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating; burial at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner. The service will be streamed on the St. Paul Lutheran Facebook page, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on June 6. Memorials to the family for later charitable distribution. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 641-923-2841; www.cataldofuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Vareld Englin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News