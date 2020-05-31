GARNER – Vareld “Swede” Englin, 93, of Garner, formerly of Audubon, died Monday, May 25, at Parc Hall Care Center in Emmetsburg. A private family funeral service will be held Saturday, June 6, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner, with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating; burial at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner. The service will be streamed on the St. Paul Lutheran Facebook page, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on June 6. Memorials to the family for later charitable distribution. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 641-923-2841; www.cataldofuneralhome.com