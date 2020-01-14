VaLois E. Masters
MASON CITY: VaLois E. Masters, 93, of Mason City, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

