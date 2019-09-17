{{featured_button_text}}

Troy L. Lambert

CLARION, IOWA - Troy L. Lambert, 47, of Clarion, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home in Clarion.

Memorial services for Troy Lambert will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Chris Whitehead officiating.

Visitation for Troy Lambert will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

