CLEAR LAKE - Troy A. Djuren, 54, of Clear Lake, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, passed away in Clear Lake. Services are pending. Memorials may be directed to the family of Troy Djuren. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

