Travis Roberts
MASON CITY-Travis Roberts, 37, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2021 in Mason City.

A celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Moose Lodge 22 4th Street NW, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Jane Papouchis, 810 9th Street NE, Mason City.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.

