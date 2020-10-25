 Skip to main content
Travis D. Robinson
Travis D. Robinson

Travis D. Robinson

Mason City - Travis D. Robinson, 32, of Mason City passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Celebration of his life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the funeral chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. (641) 432-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

