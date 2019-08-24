Tommy “Tom” L. Burnett
ROCKFORD - Tommy “Tom” L. Burnett, 85, of Rockford, IA died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Nora Springs Care Center.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 302 West Main, Rockford. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm with a one hour prior visitation on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 21 3rd St NW, Rockford. Pastor Dennis Burns will be officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.
Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com
