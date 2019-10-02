{{featured_button_text}}
TOM P. TOWNSEND

GARNER – Tom P. Townsend, 65, of Garner, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home in Garner.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner followed by a Scriptural wake service at 7 P.M. by Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert of St. Boniface Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at Mat's Place in Garner.

Memorials may be directed to the Tom Townsend Memorial Fund. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Events

Oct 4
Visitation
Friday, October 4, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Cataldo Funeral Home - Garner Chapel
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA 50438
