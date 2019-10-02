TOM P. TOWNSEND
GARNER – Tom P. Townsend, 65, of Garner, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home in Garner.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner followed by a Scriptural wake service at 7 P.M. by Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert of St. Boniface Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at Mat's Place in Garner.
Memorials may be directed to the Tom Townsend Memorial Fund. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
