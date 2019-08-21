Tom Jolas
MASON CITY - Thomas E. Jolas, 87, of Mason City, passed away Monday (August 19, 2019) at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday (August 24, 2019) at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 1311 2nd St SW, Mason City, with the Rev. Joseph Mirowski officiating.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday evening (August 23, 2019) from 4 pm until 6 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, where a Trisagion service will be held at 6:00 pm.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be made in Tom's name to Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in care of Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
