‘Tom' Bernard Dailey

Greene-Private Funeral Services for Bernard ‘Tom' Dailey, 79, of Greene, will be at St. Mary Catholic Church, Greene with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery. Public visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Friday, January 22 at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. 1st Street, Greene.

All healthy people are welcome to attend the visitation on Friday at the funeral home. Masks must be worn and socially responsible distancing practices will be followed.

Tom passed away on January 19, 2021 at Unity Point – Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. 1st Street, Greene. www.retzfh.com