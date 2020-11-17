 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Todd G. Vierkant
0 comments

Todd G. Vierkant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Todd G. Vierkant

SHEFFIELD - Todd Garrett Vierkant, 56, of rural Sheffield, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Goodell Cemetery, Goodell, IA, with Pastor Brian Rezendes officiating. Todd was born July 14, 1964 in Kansas City, MO. He was adopted by Harm and Ruth (Shultz) Vierkant. Todd attended Sheffield Schools. Todd was preceded in death by his parents Harm and Ruth Vierkant. Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News