Todd A. "Spud" Gilbert
Todd A. "Spud" Gilbert

Todd A. "Spud" Gilbert

MASON CITY-Todd A. "Spud" Gilbert, 55, of Mason City, died Monday, May 17, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Celebration of Spud's life will be held at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

