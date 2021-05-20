MASON CITY-Todd A. "Spud" Gilbert, 55, of Mason City, died Monday, May 17, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Celebration of Spud's life will be held at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021.