Timothy William Jones
CLEAR LAKE-Timothy William Jones, 64, of Ventura, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A private graveside service will be Monday, December 6, 2021, at Concord Cemetery in Garner with Rev. Will Hunsaker officiating.
Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
