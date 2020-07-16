Timothy H. Reynolds
BELMOND - Timothy H. Reynolds, 52, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, July 12 2020 at his home.

Memorial services for Tim Reynolds will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Katie Pals officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.

