Timothy Craig Stoltenberg
Timothy Craig Stoltenberg

Timothy Craig Stoltenberg

MASON CITY-Timothy Craig Stoltenberg, 62, of Manly, died on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A public visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021,

at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Timothy Stoltenberg. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

