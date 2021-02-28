MASON CITY-Tim Mark Wilmarth, 61, of Mason City died on Monday, February 22, 2021. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Tim Wilmarth. Tim was accepted by the Iowa Donor Network, and through this program he will be able to make a positive difference in many lives. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com