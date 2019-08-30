Thomas “Tom” Murphy Johnston
MASON CITY, IOWA - Thomas “Tom” Murphy Johnston, 75, of Mason City, IA died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary then Wake Service on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave, Mason City. Father Josh Link will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
